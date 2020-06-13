Ex-law minister may join JUI-F

CHARSADDA: Former law minister Barrister Arshad Abdullah is likely to join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

He told a delegation of JUI-F that he would make a decision after consulting her supporters. A delegation of JUI-F comprising the party’s district head Maulana Gohar Shah, Maulana Mohammad Tayyab, Maulana Jamil Ahmad and others visited the residence of Arshad Abdullah.

When contacted, Arshad Abdullah said that he had received invitations from the Qaumi Watan Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamaat-e-Islami. However, he said that he would consult his family members and supporters before joining the JUI-F.

Barrister Arshad Abdullah was minister for law during the Awami National Party and Pakistan People’s Party coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2008 to 2013. He was associated with the Awami National Party.