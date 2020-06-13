Weather damage to crops being assessed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Administration has started assessing the damage caused to tobacco and other standing crops caused by recent rains and hailstorms in Baffa-Pakhal tehsil of the district. “I am here to collect data of tobacco and other crops’ damage and submit a report with the deputy commissioner,” Rabia Abbasi, the assistant commissioner Baffa-Pakhal, told growers in Tarangri Sabir Shah area on Friday.

“We will share the damage assessment report with the provincial government and I am optimistic that the affected growers would be compensated for their damages,” she said. The assistant commissioner said that government earns handsome revenue from tobacco and other crops in the district annually.

The former district councilor, Shahid Rafique, who led the affected growers, told the assistant commissioner that people in Baffa-Pakhal tehsil were widely dependent on farming and recent hailstorms and rains damaged standing tobacco and other crops, leaving them hand-to-mouth. He said the government should compensate the farmers.