Man appeals for recovery of missing nephew

BARA: A local resident has asked the authorities concerned to recover his nephew who had gone missing several days ago.

Speaking at Bara Press Club here on Friday, Abdul Ghani Afridi said that his nephew Irfanullah Afridi had gone to the district education officer (DEO) office on June 1 but he did not return home.

The uncle of the missing person said they had no enmity with anyone and belong to a respectable family in the area.

“We have also lodged first information report in Jamrud and Bara police stations but the police did not recover him yet,” he added. He appealed to the inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and district police officer Khyber to recover the man.