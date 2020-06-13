Transgenders force into police station, injure cop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A group of transgender people on Friday night allegedly forcibly entered the Hashtnagri Police Station and injured the moharrar.
Reports said two groups of transgender people first clashed with each other and then attacked moharrar and a constable in the police station. Pictures on social media showed the moharrar wounded. No official commented on the incident.