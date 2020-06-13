close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
BR
Bureau report
June 13, 2020

Transgenders force into police station, injure cop

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A group of transgender people on Friday night allegedly forcibly entered the Hashtnagri Police Station and injured the moharrar.

Reports said two groups of transgender people first clashed with each other and then attacked moharrar and a constable in the police station. Pictures on social media showed the moharrar wounded. No official commented on the incident.

