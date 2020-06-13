ANP rejects budget

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday rejected the budget, claiming that the government had levied more taxes that would further cripple the economic condition of the poor instead of providing them relief.

ANP head Asfandyar Wali Khan said that his party had opposed the high revenue targets in the previous budget but the government had set Rs5 billion new tax collection target. He said the government had failed to achieve the revenue generation target last year and the burden was shifted to the masses. He said that in the previous budget, Rs55,000 billion tax target was set while ANP had objected to that taxation target. “We reject the current budget on the same pretext that it will adversely affect the masses,” he added.

The ANP chief said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not given the net hydel profit due to the poor financial position of the federal government and that was why the province was facing billions of rupees deficit. He said the provincial government would either borrow money or would slash development schemes to make for this deficit, which would further squeeze the economic condition of the masses.

Asfandyar Wali said that keeping in view the current situation, the government should not have looked for instruction to International Monetary Fund but it levied new taxes of Rs5 billion on the IMF dictation. He said that high inflation and unemployment ratio should have forced the government for course correction but it failed to bring any tangible plan for addressing the situation. He demanded release of the National Finance Commission award to ensure provision of share to the provinces.