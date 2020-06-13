Training launched for KP health staff on infection prevention, Covid-19 control

PESHAWAR: US Consul General Sebron Toney inaugurated the first of a series of day-long training sessions for doctors, nurses, paramedics, and support staff of the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on “Infection Prevention and Control for COVID-19.”

A press release says the training is supported by the US government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Integrated Health Services Strengthening and Service Delivery Activity. The number of KP healthcare workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached the alarming rate of 1000, which could be much higher as the days continue, the release said, adding that through this training, the healthcare providers will develop a better understanding of infection prevention and control in dealing with the COVID-19 suspected and confirmed cases.

They also learn how to protect themselves using personal protective equipment while treating patients. In addition to the staff of Lady Reading Hospital, the training will be provided to 400 healthcare providers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The United States Government will continue to partner with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in these trying times and I am confident, with this support, the Department of Health will improve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health systems to handle calamities of such scale,” said Consul General Toney.

“We developed this activity with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help those heroes on the frontlines facing this deadly virus on a daily basis,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen. “USAID and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are committed to provide the resources necessary to these courageous men and women to stop the spread of COVID-19.” “We have always been very mindful of the training needs of the staff dealing with COVID-19 cases, and appreciate USAID’s timely support to the LRH as it will save lives and help us improve the quality of healthcare,” said Dr Suleman Khan from the hospital.