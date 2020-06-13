KP business community terms budget disappointing

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the federal budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday termed it as a jugglery of words and disappointing.

Speaking at a news conference at the Chamber House, after the presentation of the fiscal budget by Federal Minister Hammad Azhar in the National Assembly, the businessmen said that no direct relief was provided to industries and traders of the province.

They expressed concern over not incorporating business community’s proposals in the budget. They asked the government to review its budget proposals and give relief to the corona lockdown hit small industries and traders. Besides, SCCI vice-president, Abdul Jalil Jan, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former president Haji Muhammad Afzal, Haji Muhammad Asif, members of the executive committee of the chamber, Aftab Iqbal, Mujeebur Rehman, Ihsanulalh, Nisarullah, Altaf Baig, Fazal Wahid, Abidullah Yousafzai, Faiz Rasool, Saddar Gul, Arshad Siddique, Rashid Siddique, industrialists, traders in a large number were present during the press conference.

SCCI president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz said that the reduction in GDP growth is not good for the country’s economy. He said the four government institutions, including PIA, PRs, PSM and IPPs, had imposed a national exchange as white elephant for which the government didn’t announce any clear policy about them. He said Pakistan has improved its position in global ranking of Ease of Doing business from 136 to 108 but the government should tell us, after which how much foreign investment has come to the country. Therefore, he stressed the need for further work on EoDB.

The chamber president asked the government to extend across the board relief to the business community without distinguishing any specified industry or sector. He said owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the major hospitals of the country lacked adequate medical facilities to deal with this alarming situation. But, he lamented the government has not proposed sufficient funds for the health sector in the next fiscal budget.

He demanded the government to bring down markup rate from 8 to 6 per cent to revive businesses and stabilize hit by the covid-19 crisis, adding the doing business under present markup rate is not only difficult but impossible. Maqsood Pervaiz said despite the prevailing equation, the 17 per cent sale tax is retained, which is highly deplorable, adding that no one wants to bring under the tax net due to current policy. He rejected the government decision to increase CNIC condition from Rs50 0000 to Rs100,000, demanding to defer for next one year and completely abolish it. He said discrimination in point of sale system between large and large traders must be ended.

SCCI chief welcomed the allocation of Rs80billion for supply of electricity to Special Economic Zones. He expressed concern over the retaining condition of withholding tax (WHT) on transactions from banks and asked the government to immediately abolish the WHT to give relief to coronavirus affected traders. Ghazanfar Bilour, former FPCCI president said the reduction in ratio of taxes was not made due to the prevailing situation of the country. He said the import bill has reduced due to slowdown of import of vehicles and gradual decrease in oil prices.

He urged the government to take measures to fix the dollar rate in order to flourish businesses and industries in the country. He also demanded an end to the CNIC condition. He asked for a reduction in markup rate for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to make special allocation for industrialization in the upcoming provincial fiscal budget 2020-21.

SCCI vice president, Abdul Jalil Jan and Former SCCI president Haji Muhammad Afzal and others also spoke on the occasion and completely rejected the federal budget for 2020-21, termed it as anti-business and disappointing. They criticized the government for not incorporating proposals of the KP business community in the budget.