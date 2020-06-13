close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

Actress booked

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

LAHORE:A First Investigation Report (FIR) under Section 489F TP has been lodged against famous actress and TV host Aysha Sana at Defence–B police station .

According to the FIR, Ayesha Sana had borrowed Rs20 million from businessman Muhammad Ali Moin. She had given him a cheque for the amount, it was mentioned in the FIR. When the businessman demanded his money back, she hid herself. According to the investigation officer of the case, the accused had disappeared after the FIR. She did not become part of the case.

