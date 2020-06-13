Rain forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather with scattered rain was observed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. On Friday morning, a wind storm hit the city followed by scattered rain. Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is still present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in central and upper parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at Muzaffarabad (A/P 50, City 06), Garhi Dupatta 11, Malam Jabba 18, Kakul 15, Dir (Lower 05, upper 03), Balakot 03, Pattan 02, Parachinar 01, Murree 04, Khanewal and DG Khan 01.