Sat Jun 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

People asked to follow Covid-19 SOPs

Lahore

June 13, 2020

LAHORE:Ulema and Mashaykh from all over country in Friday sermons appealed to the general public to turn to Allah Almighty for forgiveness in wake of rising cases of Covid-19 and ensure implementation of preventive and precautionary measures against the pandemic.

Pakistan Ulema Council leaders, including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari and others while addressing Friday congregations appealed to the general public specifically elders and children to stay home to ensure safety of one another against Coronavirus pandemic. They urged upon people to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty against Coronavirus pandemic as suspects of Covid-19 were rising alarmingly all over Pakistan.

They also appealed to Masajid administrations and Masajid Committees to take care of the poor and daily wage earners in their respective areas and distribute ration bags among downtrodden segments of society at local level.

