Steps being taken to save cops from Covid-19

LAHORE:Following the directions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, steps are being taken for protection of police force and employees from coronavirus.

Precautionary measures for police employees under comprehensive strategies are not only being ensured during duty in field formations in all districts but also in all branches and buildings of Central Police Office. Chlorine water was sprayed at CPO to disinfect building on Friday. AIG admin and security said that screening and corona tests for the police employees are underway in phases at Central Police Office. Mobile units for hand-washing for the employees have been established at different spots and all staff and officials have been strictly directed to wear face masks. He said spray of chlorine water in all buildings and all branches of police has been done.