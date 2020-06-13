Safety drive for health workers continues

LAHORE:A national campaign ‘Care for Heroes’ to protect the frontline health workers by a pharmaceutical company, concerned at the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, is going on.

Under its “Care for Heroes” initiative, the pharmaceutical company is aiming to disinfect over 8,000 clinics, 650 wards and to conduct free FDA-approved antibody testing of more than 25,000 doctors across Pakistan. Placing prime importance on the safety of healthcare providers, the pharmaceutical company is also providing personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, sanitizer and gloves for the heroes fighting at the forefront to combat the pandemic.

The Punjab disinfection drive was started on April 30, 2020, to disinfect hospitals and clinics in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan and Rahimyar Khan using a WHO-approved disinfecting material, Chemgene HLD4.

Encouraging the private sector to help ease the government’s burden, University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram said the UHC and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine thank the pharmaceutical company for caring for the healthcare community during this time of crisis. “Disinfection of our clinics and hospitals, provision of PPE, masks and antibody testing are major steps taken for our personal protection, and for that, we are deeply grateful,” he added.

The company successfully disinfected a total of 325 wards and 3,137 clinics in upper and lower Punjab till June 2, 2020. The disinfected hospitals in Lahore include Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Jinnah Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Gulab Devi Hospital, Children Hospital, Lady Willingdon Hospital, Lady Aitchison Hospital and Fatima Memorial Hospital. While in Multan and in other parts of Punjab, it disinfected Nishtar Hospital, Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala District Headquarter Hospital and Sialkot District Headquarter Hospital.

LWMC sanitation week continues

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Lahore Waste Management Company continued its cleanliness operation regarding sanitation week the second day.

On the directions of chairman and Managing Director LWMC department made special cleanliness services around all public and private hospitals followed by all mosques and churches of the city. During the first day of sanitation week, department successfully lifted more than 4,682 tons of solid waste from the city.

The Company MD stated that LWMC was doing its best efforts for the transformation of Lahore as one of the cleanest cities in the world by providing state-of-the-art services to ensure sustainable, safe, clean and green environment.

Special cleanliness arrangements were made outside Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital, General Hospital, Ganga Raam Hospital, Mian Mir Hospital followed by others as well.

LWMC chairman and MD stated that the department was working according to the plan formulated regarding sanitation week to provide exceptional cleanliness services to every nook and corner of the city.

He said that workers were the asset to this organisation as they were always determined and working despite any conditions and circumstances. Meanwhile, department has ensured that workers put on masks and gloves in wake of Covid-19.

LWMC GM operations stated that citizens should dial our helpline 1139 or use mobile based application Clean Lahore for prompt redress of their waste related complaints.