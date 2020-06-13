close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

Three die in accident

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

LAHORE:Three people lost their lives and two others suffered injuries when their speeding car crashed into a wall of a Wapda office near Khara Chowk at Raiwind on Friday. Police said the accident occurred due to rash driving. Rescuers rushed removed the injured to a local hospital. The bodies were removed to morgue. The deceased have been identified as Shehroz, Khurram and Rajab, residents of Ameenpura.

