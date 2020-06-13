close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

Filipino maid goes missing

Lahore

LAHORE:A 36-year-old Filipino maid was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons in the North Cantt area. The maid, Lelebeth Charles, had been serving in the house of one Junaid Mahmood Insari of Sarwar Road, Lahore Cantt, for the last two years. On June 8, she left the house after taking two-hour leave from her employer, but did not turn up. The employer suspected that she had been kidnapped. Police have registered a case.

