LCWU rolls out system for online teaching

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU successfully rolled out its Learning Management System (LMS) for online teaching.

A spokesperson for the university said the LMS had provisions of content delivery and assessment with integrated monitoring mechanisms. The online LMS would be accessible from home and the faculty, as well as students, may benefit from its responsive environment.

The IT Directorate of the LCWU acquired and configured the LMS in a record time of less than two months. The university faculty and students have also been provided with hands-on training on LMS by the IT Team.

A total of 46 departments, more than 600 faculty members and 11,200 students would benefit from this LMS. The LMS is available for online classes of more than 1,769 courses of BS, MA/MSc, MS/ MPhil and PhD levels for both the campuses of the university, Lahore as well as Jhang.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said the university had been closed for a couple of months because of Covid-19. She added the LMS would enable students to continue their studies online. She added the university also uploaded learning resource materials on its website, LCWU Web TV & online course directory to benefit students.

Syed Sibtain-ul-Hasan, focal person of LMS said the LCWU’s LMS had various features like file sharing, assignment submission, feedback from teachers, examination, attendance, online library, grade book and feedback from students etc.

Tevta launches five more courses

In order to combat the economic distress caused by Covid-19, Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) launched five more e-learning courses under its E-Learning Programme.

The five courses are: artificial intelligence, data analyst, data sciences, e-commerce training and digital marketing and SEO. Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique while launching the courses reiterated his commitment for provision of economic opportunities to the students.

After successful launch of Tevta's previous e-learning course, thousands of applications had flooded, therefore, Tevta had started searching for more partners to launch more demand-driven e-learning courses.

Now Tevta in collaboration with its partners AbleTech Solutions UAE, Data Camp USA, Telemarks Consulting, Datawizards, Tosharing.com, and PTDI has launched the courses across Punjab to which the candidates can apply till June 26.

Ali Salman said there had been a loss to economic activity as well as loss to employment opportunities due to Covid-19. He said the courses would help students earn during such testing times.