Home Dept bans three books

LAHORE:On the recommendation of Punjab Assembly, the Punjab Home Department has banned three books containing derogatory contents, The News has learnt.

Sources in the Home Department shared that three books “The First Muslim”, “After the Prophet” and “Short History of Islam” have been banned by the Punjab government on the recommendation of Punjab Assembly. Earlier, Punjab Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution and demanded immediate ban on three books for containing blasphemous contents.

It is pertinent to mention that Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi taking stern notice of availability of the books in the markets having derogatory contents related to the companions of Holy Prophet (PBUH) had directed the authorities concerned to ban all these books and confiscate all copies of the three books from all markets.

He had shown his concern during the session, “It is alarming that how these books reached here and easily available in the markets in a country that was made in the name of religion.”