‘Safety kits being provided to cops

LAHORE:The capital city police officer (CCPO) has said the process of distribution of safety kits to protect the police force from coronavirus is in progress.

He said that 300,000 face masks, 48,000 packs of hand sanitizer and 20,000 face shields would be distributed among the police personnel. Twelve teams have been formed for spraying the police offices. Five thousand litre disinfect has been procured. All police offices will be repeatedly disinfected in stages. The CCPO said that 90,000 face masks and more than 7,000 face shields have already been distributed in police.

During public dealing, all officers should ensure wearing face shields and masks, he said. Effective measures are being taken for the recovery of the officials affected by coronavirus, he said, adding the number of corona victims in Lahore police is 294 while 111 personnel have resumed duties.

Security: Police have made foolproof security arrangements for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the City. Two SDPOs, three SHOs, 22 other police officials will perform duties during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Meanwhile, strict security arraignments were made at mosques and other important place on Friday.