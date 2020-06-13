Court sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The court of Civil Judge Mehmal Awan has been sealed after a court staffer found positive of Covid-19. It is learnt that after the staffer found positive the judge has isolated himself in his house and other staffers have been asked to conduct their Covid-19 tests. Moreover, the court of the judge has been sealed until further orders.