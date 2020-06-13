close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

Court sealed

Lahore

LAHORE:The court of Civil Judge Mehmal Awan has been sealed after a court staffer found positive of Covid-19. It is learnt that after the staffer found positive the judge has isolated himself in his house and other staffers have been asked to conduct their Covid-19 tests. Moreover, the court of the judge has been sealed until further orders.

