Tax-free budget is big achievement, says minister

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday termed the federal budget the best one under the prevailing circumstances.

Expressing his views on the budget, he said the federal government has presented outstanding budget under the current economic pressures. He said that giving tax-free budget was a big achievement of the present government, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of the problems faced by the common man. Aleem Khan said the budget would help raise the living standard of people besides putting the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has presented the best budget in difficult circumstances.

In his statement issued here on Friday, the minister said the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the hearts of the nation by presenting a tax-free and business-friendly budget. He stated the taxpayers had been provided facilities, adding that the PTI government had given significant relief in taxes.

Basharat: Provincial Law Minister, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat while appreciating the federal budget said that the federal government has presented a tax-free and people friendly budget in difficult circumstances on which Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves congratulations. He said that the agenda of PTI government is only to serve the people. He said that the economy has been severely affected due to the lockdown but no burden has been put on the common man in the form of new tax.

Raja Basharat said that the pandemic of corona has affected every section especially the daily wage labourers so concrete steps have been taken in the budget to protect them especially. He said that overcoming the economic woes of the common man is the first priority of the government, therefore, a comprehensive plan has been made to provide relief to the poor. "We want to continue the journey of serving the people even faster, regardless of criticism." he added.