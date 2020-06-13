Two murdered in separate incidents

LAHORE:Two men were killed in different parts of the City on Friday. A man was shot dead by unidentified persons near 7-UP Phattak in the South Cantt area. The victim identified as Sami Ullah was murdered by his rivals upon pursuing a murder case as complainant. On the day of the incident, the attackers intercepted him near 7-UP Phattak and shot at and wounded him. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Subazar area. The victim has been identified as Salman Khalid of Johar Town. Police removed both bodies to morgue.

Man injured: Armed men attacked a man here on Friday. The armed men attcked Masroor Ahmad Abbasi, broke his fingers and threatened him of dire consequences. Masroor has a property dispute with a group living in the border area. On the day of the incident, the accused, including Karamat and Imdad, reached the office of Masroor and broke his fingers with gun butts. The accused party had nursed grudge against him over taking possession of official land in their illegal possession.

arrested: Model Town division police claimed to have arrested 297 criminals and seized arms and drugs during a crackdown. Police seized 20 pistols, bullets, more than 05kg charas and 254 litre liquor in the crackdown. Police, following the directors of Model Town division SP, busted criminal gangs by arresting their 12 members. Police recovered hundreds of thousands of rupees from them.