No raise riles teachers

LAHORE:Schoolteachers of Punjab expressing serious concern over no increase in salaries and pensions of government employees in federal government’s budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 observed that it was like ‘burying them alive.”

In a press release, Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) office-bearers, including Ch Sarfraz, Sajjad Akbar Kazmi, Rana Liaqat and others condemning the government for not increasing salaries and pensions despite the ever-growing inflation suggested the government to legalise “Zakat” and “bribery” for the government employees as they had been facing extreme inflation for the last two years. They said ignoring government employees, including teachers during these difficult times because of inflation was like ‘burying them alive’. They demanded the government review its decision and provide minimum 25 percent ad hoc relief besides 100 percent increase in medical and house rent. They said otherwise schoolteachers would consult other associations of govt employees to chalk out a plan of action against government’s policy.