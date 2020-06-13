CM Usman Buzdar rejects proposal to cut salaries

LAHORE:While rejecting a proposal about deduction in salaries of government employees, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government was in favour of giving relief to the employees.

Presiding over a meeting, which discussed different upcoming budget-related proposals, he said that subsidy culture should be discouraged in the budget and the cycle of unnecessary expenditures should be totally stopped in the government departments. Usman Buzdar said that effective administrative measures helped in producing maximum results through minimum human resource and saving of government resources should be ensured through austerity in petroleum use and other heads. Similarly, every possible step should be taken to increase resources and the best budget should be presented according to the public expectations, he added. -

relief: Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters relating to budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

They also discussed safety measures for MPAs from coronavirus during the session. The chief minister directed that precautionary measures should be efficiently implemented as the budget session was being held in a hotel, instead of the Punjab Assembly, to ensure safety of the members. The coronavirus pandemic had affected every segment of the society, he added. Usman Buzdar said that measures would be proposed to protect the poor segments in the upcoming budget and added that a comprehensive strategy had been devised for providing relief to the common man. Every segment would be taken care of in the next budget, he said.

A relief-providing budget would be presented despite difficult circumstances and unnecessary expenditures would be decreased, he said. The PTI-led government was creating ease in lives of people and the mission of public service would be completed, he said and added that the government would accelerate the journey of public service.

condoles: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Pir Syed Kabeer Ali Shah Gillani. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said that religious services rendered by Pir Kabeer Ali Shah would be remembered for long.