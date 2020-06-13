PFF’s first female secretary takes charge

LAHORE: PFF's first female secretary Maneza Zenli who has taken over charge in the FIFA football house, said she has nothing to do with politics and normalization Committee wants improvement in football in the country.

Maneza said that the PFF normalization committee is working for the betterment of football in Pakistan on the instructions of FIFA. However, all the staff of the federation have been recruited on the instructions of FIFA. The Secretary PFF said that the salaries of all the staff are being paid according to the market value while the officials of former federations are assisting in work of the normalization committee.