Sat Jun 13, 2020
June 13, 2020

Int’l netball body makes roadshow of Asia

Sports

June 13, 2020

LAHORE: The International Netball Federation (INF) organised an INF Roadshow of Asia, discussing the impact of coronavirus pandemic that has affected the international sports activities across the globe including that of netball events in Asia and elsewhere.

President INF Liz Nicholl (CBE) chaired the meeting and briefed the participants from the various countries about the recovery and development plans for the future netball events. President Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Mudassar Arain as well as representatives of and many other Asian countries attended the meeting.President INF assured that the international body will help and support the affected countries as well as provided the SOP protocol for future events.

