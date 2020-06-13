Inzi wants Younis as Pak batting coach for long term

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former skipper Inzamamul Haq would have felt happier if Younis Khan had been appointed as Pakistan's batting coach for a longer-term.
“Younis is the only Pakistani batsman to reach the 10,000 runs benchmark in Tests. It is a good step to bring him in for the England tour, but I had felt happier if he was appointed for a longer basis. His experience will prove vital for Pakistan cricket and our youngsters will get a chance to learn a lot from him as he has played with many present players,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel. He said coaching was a temperament thing as sometimes you don't get the desired results and you have to control your sentiments. “It will be a good experience for Younis as well. A coach's pat on the back when you have gone through a bad time is something great,” he said.