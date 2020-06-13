Inzi wants Younis as Pak batting coach for long term

LAHORE: Former skipper Inzamamul Haq would have felt happier if Younis Khan had been appointed as Pakistan's batting coach for a longer-term.

“Younis is the only Pakistani batsman to reach the 10,000 runs benchmark in Tests. It is a good step to bring him in for the England tour, but I had felt happier if he was appointed for a longer basis. His experience will prove vital for Pakistan cricket and our youngsters will get a chance to learn a lot from him as he has played with many present players,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel. He said coaching was a temperament thing as sometimes you don't get the desired results and you have to control your sentiments. “It will be a good experience for Younis as well. A coach's pat on the back when you have gone through a bad time is something great,” he said.