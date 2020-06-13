Charles Schwab Challenge scores

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Leading scores after Thursday’s first round of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas (USA unless noted, par-70):
63 - Harold Varner, Justin Rose (ENG)
64 - Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (MEX)
65 - Adam Hadwin (CAN), Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyler Duncan, Xander Schauffele
66 - Vaughn Taylor, Adam Schenk, Ryan Moore, Cameron Champ, Ian Poulter (ENG), Corey Conners (CAN), Sepp Straka (AUT), Matt Jones (AUS), Im Sung-Jae (KOR), Branden Grace (RSA)
67 - Alexander (SWE), An Byeong-Hun (KOR), Jim Furyk, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Kisner, Doc Redman, Matthew Wolff, Brice Garnett, Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Keith Mitchell, Lucas Glover, Scott Piercy
68 - Tony Finau, Chris Kirk, Talor Gooch, Joel Dahmen, Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Brian Stuard, Patrick Reed, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), Rory Sabbatini (SVK), Rafael Cabrera (ESP), Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Andrew Landry (USA), JT Poston, Bronson Burgoon, Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy (NIR).