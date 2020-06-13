Bayern missing Mueller, Lewandowski for title-clincher

BERLIN: Bayern Munich could secure an eighth straight Bundesliga title this weekend, but host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday without suspended duo Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski. Bayern will be confirmed champions with a win on Saturday if second-placed Borussia Dortmund lose at relegation-threatened Fortuna Duesseldorf earlier in the day. That scenario would give Hansi Flick’s side an unassailable 10-point lead with three games remaining. But Bayern are without Lewandowski, the league’s top scorer this season with 30 goals, and Mueller, who is one short of Bundesliga record of 21 assists in a single campaign. Thiago Alcantara has also been ruled out, for 3 weeks and needs an operation after struggling with a groin problem, Flick said Friday. Joshua Zirkzee, 19, is an option to replace Lewandowski up front while Serge Gnabry could start for Mueller if he is fit after a back injury.