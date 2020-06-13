TSOs, coaches online training concludes

LAHORE: Five-day online training programme of newly-appointed Tehsil Sports Officers (TSOs) and Divisional Coaches concluded here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

While addressing the closing session of programme, Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta directed the TSOs and Divisional Coaches to use the valuable training and knowledge they got from 5-day online training programme for the execution of their professional duties in future. It is worth-mentioning that the online training programme was conducted under the banner of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Punjab and was attended by 37 newly-recruited TSOs and Divisional Coaches.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director PMU Akram Soban, Assistant Director Nasir Malik, IT Incharge Jawadullah and other top officials were also present on this occasion. Top motivational speaker of the country Sajid Hafeez Malik delivered a lecture on the topic of ‘Character-Building and Leadership’ on the last day of online training programme.

Ehsan Bhutta congratulated the newly-appointed TSOs and Divisional Coaches for completing online training programme successfully. “The participants of online training programme exhibited excellent discipline during the 5-day learning activity and I expect that they will demonstrate the same spirit and discipline in their daily routine matters,” he added. Ehsan Bhutta directed all the participants to improve their skills more. “All the participants did good job during training but definitely there is a room for further grooming of their skills”.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, on this occasion, announced a plan to hold online development workshops every month to engage the sports officers of the province in constructive activities.