Aussie cricket set to welcome crowds

SYDNEY: Crowds appear a certainty at Australian cricket grounds this summer and the case for the T20 World Cup has improved after the federal government's announcement that some venues will be able to host up to 10,000 spectators for sporting events from July.

At the moment the move only applies to grounds with a capacity below 40,000 so excludes the five major Test venues - MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval, Gabba and Perth Stadium - but would cover some of the smaller grounds used for cricket, including Hobart, WACA and Metricon Stadium on Gold Coast, and is another positive step as sport continues its comeback in Australia. South Australia and Queensland state govts have also said they plan to reopen their borders in July as domestic travel restrictions are eased.

The move to allow spectators back in reasonably significant numbers raises the likelihood that crowds may be able to attend international cricket and the Big Bash during the summer. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said decisions over the larger grounds would take more time and for the World Cup there remains the logistical challenge of having 15 visiting teams in the country.