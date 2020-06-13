Ambassador of Japan also greets batting legend on his birthday Miandad turns 63

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) have honoured legendary batsman Javed Miandad on his 63rd birthday.

The governing bodies took to social media website Twitter to post their greetings for the celebrated cricketer. Miandad is one of the best, if not the very best, batsman Pakistan has produced. He was born on June 12, 1957 in Karachi and was an integral part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad. His famous last-ball six against India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup 1986 is among the most iconic moments in Pakistan’s cricketing history. He made 357 international appearances (124 Tests and 233 ODIs) and scored 16,213 runs (8,832 Tests and 7,381 ODIs).

Islamabad correspondent adds: Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has extended his sincere and heartfelt greetings to the former captain and a legendary cricketer of Pakistan Javed Miandad on his 63rd birthday.

Ambassador Matsuda while conveying his warmest wishes to the super star of the cricketing world has said that “today is a special day for you and all of your valued fans across the world. On this auspicious occasion, I, on behalf of the cricket lovers in Japan and the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan extend our warmest wishes to you for a happy and a healthy life. “

“Cricket is a passion among the Pakistani people but let me tell you that the game is becoming popular in Japan too as more than 200 local/club level cricket teams do exist in Japan as of today.”