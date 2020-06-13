No increase in PSB’s non-development budget

KARACHI: Pakistan’s sports at the central level will continue to suffer as no increase has been given in the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) non-development budget which was announced on Friday for the financial year 2020-2021.

However Rs 225 million increase was given in the PSB’s development budget. The non-development budget of the PSB for year 2019-2020 was Rs 1002.261 million. And with only Rs 10 million increase, it went up to Rs 1012.500 million for the fiscal year 2020-2021. Experts say that the increase of Rs10 million is not an increase but because of finance SOP the figures rose. Because of the budgetary issue Pakistan’s sports have been facing huge downward trend in the last few years.

And with the devaluation of local currency Pakistan’s sports would further face big problems in the coming year which will begin from July 1.

From the non-development budget the PSB staff is given salaries and other facilities, renovation of the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad is made, federations are funded from this budget both in terms of special and annual grants besides hiring of foreign coaches and disposing of several other works are being made from this budget.

As far as the development budget is concerned so a total Rs 225 million increase has been made for the fiscal year 2020-2021. In the 2019-2020 fiscal year development budget of the PSB was Rs 108.916 million which has been raised to Rs 333.920 million for this fiscal year starting from next month.

As many as Rs 126 million has been kept for the construction of bio-mechanical lab at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad and Rs 5 million has been kept for the construction of National Sports City at Narowal. Similarly, Rs 15 million has been kept for the construction of Boxing Gymnasium in Karachi and Rs 102 million has been allocated for laying synthetic hockey turf at Gilgit, Rs 85 million for the replacement of synthetic hockey turfs in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Quetta and Wah Cantt.

Former Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera said that non-development budget should have been substantially increased for the betterment of players. “If you are to bring in youth to sports then there should be at least Rs 3000 million non-development budget,” Akhtar told The News. “There is a big need of top training to the players on modern footings, their diet needs to be improved, foreign coaches are required, foreign training tours and so many other areas are to cover. And if you have cash in hand these days you can also hold camps during COVID-19 by creating a better and bio-secure environment,” Akhtar said. He said that no increase has been made in the non-development budget and the increase which is seen is due to the SOPs of finance.