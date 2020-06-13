Great misuse

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan listed among third-riskiest countries for coronavirus in new study’ (June 8, 2020). Pakistan seems to have scored low on two counts: fragile resilience of the economy and deficient public health and safety systems. It is true that the resources of the country rather than being spent on welfare have been diverted to finance the luxuries of powerful elites. Healthcare was invariably neglected by the ruling classes.

Poorly designed educational systems have contributed to inadequate civic sense and a dearth of social responsibility and awareness. This explains why the efforts by the government are not culminating in the mitigation of the situation.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad