Charles and Camilla to welcome Macron

LONDON: The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be the first members of the royal family to leave lockdown and attend a major event when they welcome French President Emmanuel Macron to the UK.

Charles and Camilla will travel from Scotland to London, where the official greeting will take place at Clarence House next Thursday.

Clarence House said the meeting is being held to celebrate the 80th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle’s appeal to the French population to resist the German occupation of France during the Second World War.

His rallying call was broadcast on the BBC in June 1940, when he said: “I call upon all Frenchmen who want to remain free to listen to my voice and follow me.”

Macron is also reportedly visiting the capital to honour the city and the country as a whole by awarding London France’s highest decoration – Legion d’Honneur.

The prince and his wife have spent almost three months at Birkhall in Scotland, where the heir to the throne recovered from Covid-19 after he contracted the virus in March, suffering with mild symptoms.

They have been carrying out royal engagements remotely – via video calls or recording video messages of support – and are said to be “pleased” to be welcoming Macron to the country. But the event is not expected to be the start of a return to regular public duties, although a number of low-key events are also planned for next week.

Macron’s visit comes just before the July 1 deadline to extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of this year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted he will not seek to prolong current arrangements beyond that point.

Asked if the French president would be subject to quarantine rules, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “No, he won’t. As we set out in the guidelines when they were published, the French delegation will fall within the exempted category of representatives of a foreign country or territory travelling to undertake business in the UK.”

