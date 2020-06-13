Dublin to consider easing travel curbs by month-end

DUBLIN: The Irish government is considering easing travel restrictions by the end of the month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

He warned, however, that no-one should come to or leave Ireland for the purpose of tourism as the travel restrictions remain in place. Speaking at a post-cabinet press briefing in Dublin on Friday, he said this advice will be reviewed in two weeks’ time.

“Several European countries have reopened their borders and resumed flights, we’re not going to do that yet,” he said. “The decision here in Ireland is that travel restrictions remain in place. Nobody should leave Ireland for the purpose of tourism and nobody should come to Ireland for the purpose of tourism or leisure.

“If anyone is coming here for an essential journey, they are required to fill a passenger location form and are advised to self-isolate for 14 days. That is not going to change for now. We will review the situation in two weeks’ time when we see how the situation has developed in other countries.”

Varadkar also said that people have the constitutional right as EU citizens to travel freely between the UK and Ireland, but stressed that there is a public health emergency.

Describing it as an “unusual situation”, Varadkar added that in public health emergencies, EU member states can make their own rules. He added: “We want to be in a position to agree air bridges to allow travel between Ireland and other countries where the virus is also successfully suppressed but we think that Monday June 15 is far too soon for us to do that.

“We are going to see what is possible and we will talk to our colleagues in the UK and the administration in Northern Ireland about the situation in two weeks’ time but our advice on travel remains the same.”

The Taoiseach also said that moving from two-metre social distancing to one-metre distancing is a risk, but not as big a risk as it was a few weeks ago.

He said: “If we are going to go from two metres to one, that is a risk. It is not going to be as big a risk as it was two weeks ago because the number of cases are now so low. We are looking at the issue in the round and seeing what the health implications will be for employment and in schools and so on.” A new campaign to inform people to wear a face mask in enclosed settings is being launched on Monday.

Meanwhile, it also emerged that primary schools may reopen for one day per week in September if the two-metre social-distancing guidelines remain in place. Education Minister Joe McHugh said that secondary school pupils would attend school for two days per week while they engage in “blended learning”.