Starmer rated best Opposition leader since Blair: study

LONDON: Sir Keir Starmer is the most popular leader of the Opposition since Tony Blair in the mid-1990s, a study has found.

A survey by Ipsos Mori has revealed that, two months into his post, the new Labour leader is matching the performance of Blair who went on to become a triple general election winner for the party.

But whilst Sir Keir’s satisfaction rating is encouraging for Labour, Boris Johnson is still narrowly seen as a more capable leader and the Conservatives in general maintain a slight lead over the Opposition party.

Johnson wins the run-off between him and Sir Keir by 43 per cent to 38.

The poll does however show that the gap between the parties has narrowed, with the Conservatives on 43 per cent (down nine points since March), Labour on 38 (up eight) and the Liberal Democrats on 10 (up one).

In the study of 1,059 adults conducted between June 5 and June 10, Sir Keir’s net satisfaction score is 31 per cent, matching the best score achieved by Blair in December 1994.

Meanwhile, the study suggests that the public remain unsure over how well the Government has handled the coronavirus crisis, with 40 per cent of those polled thinking it has gone well, and 44 per cent believing the situation has been managed badly.

Similarly, 48 per cent are satisfied with the way Johnson is doing his job, whilst 49 per cent are dissatisfied.

Commenting on the research, Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos Mori, said: “Labour will of course be encouraged that Keir Starmer is achieving comparable leader satisfaction ratings to Tony Blair and David Cameron when they led the opposition, as both went on to become general election winners.

“However this is still very early days – it’s not unusual to see a honeymoon period for a new leader. And there is an important difference, Boris Johnson is still more popular than John Major and Gordon Brown were when Blair and Cameron achieved their best scores. With concerns about the economy and the coronavirus high, how the two leaders handle these over the next few months will be crucial.”