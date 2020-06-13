close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

Japanese envoy greets Miandad

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has extended his sincere greetings to legendary cricketer Javed Miandad on his 63rd birthday.

Matsuda while conveying his wishes to the cricket star said: “Today is a special day for you and all of your valued fans across the world. On this auspicious occasion, I, on behalf of the cricket lovers in Japan extend warmest wishes to you for a happy and a healthy life.”

“Cricket is a passion in Pakistan but let me tell you that the game is becoming popular in Japan too as more than 200 club teams exist in Japan at present.”

