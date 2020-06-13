Japanese envoy greets Miandad

ISLAMABAD: Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has extended his sincere greetings to legendary cricketer Javed Miandad on his 63rd birthday.

Matsuda while conveying his wishes to the cricket star said: “Today is a special day for you and all of your valued fans across the world. On this auspicious occasion, I, on behalf of the cricket lovers in Japan extend warmest wishes to you for a happy and a healthy life.”

“Cricket is a passion in Pakistan but let me tell you that the game is becoming popular in Japan too as more than 200 club teams exist in Japan at present.”