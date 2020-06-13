Pakistan names 29-member squad for England tour

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have picked a solid combination of experience and youth considering the demands of the England tour, claimed head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq during a virtual conference with journalists following the squad’s announcement on Friday.

Pakistan announced a 29-member squad for the England tour, which saw the return of aging paceman Sohail Khan and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. It also included the name of emerging batsman Haider Ali. The Pakistan U19 batsman is one of the players to watch out for.

“Experience definitely counts in such conditions which pose different challenges. On one hand we have to get our acts together to stay safe and make the best use of whatever we have, while on the other we will be facing a team that would get in the groove after playing West Indies. So experience in these conditions will count. That’s one of the reasons why we have selected Sohail and Sarfaraz.”

The chief selector said all the players would be available for both the Tests and T20s. “Even Wahab Riaz who does not play Test cricket these days is ready to play if need arises. Same is the case with Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. We have selected players keeping in mind their value and requirement in both the formats.”

Misbah also defended the decision of Mohammad Amir and Haris Sohail not to tour England. “We should believe what they said. There is no reason to doubt their intent,” he said.

The head coach said the reason to include a battery of fast bowlers in the squad was that they would not have such pacemen at practice sessions otherwise in England. “We will be totally on our own. You never know what sce­nario might emerge. So we th­o­­ught it best to take along ma­ximum pace bowlers, whi­ch I believe is a good strategy.”

Misbah defended the selectors’ decision to prefer Sohail over young Musa Khan. “Musa is there in the reserves but we preferred Sohail considering his vast experience. We have enough young talent with us,” he claimed.

The head coach said the team’s think-tank would be watching the West Indies series in England closely. “This tour holds immense importance to us. We hope and pray that the West Indies tour goes well. The tour will give us direction in terms of what to do and what not to do while in England. Our players are ready for the demanding tour. They also know the importance of Covid-19 tests and quarantine at the outset of the tour.”

Misbah also backed batsman Fawad Alam’s selection and said all players in the 29-man squad had a chance to represent Pakistan.

He was excited over the inclusion of Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad as his assistant coaches. “It is a great news as they will be there to help me and take pressure off me. Look, we have to manage and coach 29 players and that cannot be done by a single coach,” Misbah said.