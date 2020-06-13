Tractor sales decline in May

KARACHI: The sales of tractors witnessed further decline in May on a month on month basis due to the non-notification of the subsidy announced by the government.

According to the industry figures released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), tractors sales declined to just 1,843 units in May 2020, compared with 3,599 units in May 2019.

Last month, the government announced a sales tax subsidy on locally manufactured tractors as part of the coronavirus relief package. But this took a heavy toll on the tractor industry because farmers stopped buying the farm machine, as they were waiting for reduced tractor prices, in view of the implementation of the announcement.

“The government took a good step to announce subsidy as a relief to the industry in these testing times, but this announcement has not been notified yet. Hence, customers held back their money waiting for the prices to decrease after the subsidy,” a source said.

Earlier, the tractor industry was hoping that the subsidy would help to get back on track. But this delay in the finalisation of the subsidy nullified all positive impacts of this announcement for the local manufacturers.