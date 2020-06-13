Remittances plunge 18.6pc in May

KARACHI: The inflow of home remittances has registered 18.6 percent decline in May 2020 due to COVID related challenges to overseas workers and closure of borders.

Home remittances recorded at $429 million during May 2020, as compared with $2.3 billion in the same month of the last year, declining 18.6 percent, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

The central bank commented that during the pandemic, job losses of overseas workers and closure of international borders were the main factors affecting remittance inflows.

Last year in May 2019, remittances fell during Ramazan, the central bank added.

A day earlier, Pakistan Economic Survey 2019/2020 also highlighted the decline in workers’ remittances. It said that the global lockdown, slow global demand, and emerging recession especially due to massive decline in oil prices has increased the job risk of a number of Pakistani workers working abroad especially in the GCC countries.

During May 2020, workers’ remittances stood at $1.873 billion, showing an increase of $82.8 million or 4.6 percent over $1.79 billion received in April 2020.

The inflow of remittances received during July-May 2019/2020 was at $20.654 billion as compared with $20.103 billion in the same period last fiscal.

According to the SBP, major contribution to remittances during May 2020 came from Saudi Arabia ($436.2 million), US ($428.3 million), UAE ($323.4 million), and UK ($284.8 million), recording an increase of 25.7 percent and 6.6 percent for UK and USA respectively, whereas a decrease of 3.4 percent and 8.6 percent for Saudi Arabia and UAE, respectively, as compared to April 2020.