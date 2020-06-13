Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened by 34 paisa against the dollar on Friday after ease in external repayment and rescheduling of loan by the Paris Club.

The rupee ended Rs164.24 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs164.58 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Currency experts said that the rupee gained value owing to ease in external pressure.

Pakistan, Ethiopia, Chad and DR Congo have become the latest countries to secure a moratorium on debt repayments from the Paris Club. The relief has been provided in an effort to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The rupee saw immense pressure earlier this week due to scheduled repayment of external loans and higher demand for import payment after ease in lockdown in the country.

The rupee gained for the first time this week against the dollar after losing around Rs1.30 against greenback during the past four trading days.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $266 million to $10.096 billion by week ended June 5, 2020 as compared with $10.362 billion a week ago.