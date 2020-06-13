More economic illusions

LAHORE: The revenue target of federal budget for 2020-21 is based more on wishful thinking that belies ground realities. Still the government did show some resolve by neither increasing bureaucracy’s salaries nor succumbing to the exporters pressure to reintroduce zero-rating.

Former president Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan Naeem Akhtar Sheikh reacted midway during the budget speech of Hammad Azhar by saying, “Federal Board of Revenue projection at Rs4.963 trillion is extremely unrealistic especially when the projected growth rate is 2.5 percent (again an unachievable goal) and inflation expectation at 6.5 percent”. The government, Shaikh added, was talking of collecting Rs1 trillion more next fiscal or a revenue growth of 25 percent.

This government has not yet come out of the illusion. It is wary of facing the reality that the economy has been badly damaged in last two years. The budget speech started with blaming the previous governments and self-admiration on the efforts of present regime in bringing economic stability.

The government functionaries conveniently forget that economics is based on pure statistics. The Minister presenting the budget said that the fiscal deficit reached Rs2,300 billion (inflated figure as usual) when the present regime took over. However, he conveniently forgot that the fiscal deficit in the budget document presented by him envisages a fiscal shortfall of Rs3,100 billion. He said the foreign exchange reserves when PTI assumed power were $18 billion while current reserves are $16 billion (despite the fact this government obtained loans of over $14 billion in two years). The exports in 2018-19 were well above $24 billion but we never reached that level in last two years. Even in first 9 months of pre-pandemic period the exports were up by paltry 2 percent over the previous year of this government but below the nine months exports of 2017-18.

Projecting unrealistically high revenue targets speaks of the mentality of our rulers and bureaucracy that higher than achievable targets create pressure on tax collector that work harder to increase the revenues. They conveniently forget that tax collecting machinery is duty bound to plug all tax evasions and increase revenues. But they are not sincere in achieving the revenue goals. They almost always fail to achieve the inflated revenue targets. People of Pakistan then suffer from this failure.

The entire economic planning is based on the budget revenue projected by the federal government. The provinces get a little over 57 percent share in the federal tax collection. Most of their budgets are based on their share in the federal tax revenue. If the federal government fails to achieve its revenue target the share of provinces correspondingly declines. The provinces also then miss all their provincial budgetary targets. In case of shortfall in revenues the first casualty is both the federal and provincial development program. The sanctity of the budget and economic planning is compromised if the projected revenues are not collected. Our tax to GDP ratio is so low that with little sincere efforts we could overshoot the revenue targets for years to come.

The minister talked about the reforms of this government. The tax machinery has definitely not been reformed and without tax revenue you cannot hope of upgrading your economy.

He transferred every negative impact on economy to the pandemic. However statistical record of first nine months when the pandemic has not hit our country shows that the government missed almost all budgetary targets including the revenue, export, inflation expectation, the manufacturing growth (that in fact declined even in first nine months by 5 percent). He agriculture performed poorly. The service sector was struggling. The coronavirus accelerated the decline beyond expectation. The government compromised growth by squeezing the imports irrationally.

Now it has realised its folly and has eliminated or reduced duties on thousands of industrial raw materials that could reignite industrial activities. Earlier under a uniform formula even the import of numerous basic raw materials and intermediaries were even subjected to additional regulatory duties as well.

The minister in his speech pointed out the recommendations of Dr Ishrat commission on reforming bureaucracy but did not give any roadmap on implementation. The budget document probably contains provisions even this year to boot the bills of redundant departments and the ministries that were supposed to be transferred to the provinces. The minster was all praise for handling of COVID-19 pandemic by this government conveniently ignoring the criticism by not only World Health Organization but by our medical fraternity as well.