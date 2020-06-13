WHT on education, functions to be removed

KARACHI: The government has proposed to withdraw nine provisions of withholding taxes, including education and functions/gathering to facilitate the masses as well as simplify the withholding tax regime, the finance bill document for the fiscal year 2020-21 showed on Friday.

The provisions, proposed to be deleted include: collection of advance tax on education related expenses remitted abroad; tax on steel-melters and composite units;

withdrawal of balance under pension fund; tax on local purchase of cooking oil or vegetable ghee by certain persons; advance tax on functions and gatherings; advance tax on cable operators and other electronic media; advance tax on dealers, commission agents and arhatis etc; advance tax on insurance premium; and advance tax on tobacco.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a statement said this measure would reduce the cost of the compliance of taxpayers, enhance the control of board over the withholding tax regime and would be pivotal in promoting ease of doing business.

In another relief measure the minimum threshold of supplies by retailers for obtaining CNIC of the buyers is proposed to be increased from Rs 50,000 to 100,000.

In the last budget the government had made it mandatory for registered persons to obtain CNIC of unregistered person at the time of sale above Rs50,000.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in its proposals for budget 2020/2021 suggested to enhance the purchase limit to Rs100,000.