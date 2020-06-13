Industrialists warn of massive job losses

KARACHI: Leaders and industrialists of textile sector have termed the Federal Budget Speech 2020-21 as not understandable, and said no relief was announced for the textile industry, which would increase unemployment.

Muhammad Javed Bilwani, leader of Pakistan Apparel Forum, said nothing has been said for the textile sector so far, nothing has been talked regarding exports. Sales tax on local sales has been reduced to 12 percent from 14 percent.

“They had imposed 17 percent sales tax over us saying that they would bring local buyers into the tax network, but that area was not addressed,” he said. Trade was going to decline 40 to 50 percent in the world.

He said that more industry would close in Pakistan and textile sector would go down. “Number of exporters is decreasing in Pakistan,” he added.

Talking about automation of custom refunds, he said it had already been done. Actually, they were committed automation of custom refunds in January 2019 but that has worked now.

Asif Inam, former vice chairman, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), said the budget speech was not understandable. “Small and medium-sized industry has been given no relief, no relief for industrialisation. No proposals of APTMA were accommodated either, energy rates have not been reduced. Subsidy goes in the hands of few people only,” he lamented.

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar also agreed with Inam. “No revival of industry was discussed. No announcement regarding improvement of exports was made,” he added.

He said zero-rated sales tax regime was demanded, but the budget did not discuss the sales tax at all. “It is not very encouraging. It was called a tax free budget, but they have increased other taxes. “Public will be affected as tax structure has been changed.”

Khokhar said they were not happy with the budget. “No proposal of PRGMEA has been incorporated. I don’t see any growth in exports,” he said.

“Exports were not going to increase, but the government should have given taken steps to revive them. Our productivity will not increase from 50 to 60 percent. Competitiveness is not in our hand anymore.”

If the government supported industry, liquidity would have improved, “now, unemployment will increase”. How would they handle this is what matters now.

“We are going down in agriculture and cotton crop, but no preventive measure was announced, we have come to 8.5 million bales from 13 million bales,” Khokhar said.

Karachi Cotton Brokers Association Chairman Naseem Usman said the speech did not mention anything about textile and cotton, nothing was done regarding the unilateral demand of the sector regarding zero-rating of sales tax; utility tariff was not reduced.

“There has been no relief for the textile industry, ginners and farmers,” Usman said, reminding that Finance Advisor Hafeez Shaikh in a meeting with ginners a few days back had said that Rs50 billion subsidies would be given to growers. “But the speech lacked that announcement.”

He also questioned the proposal to allocate Rs10 billion for managing the locust swarms, and said that the damage caused by the locust was beyond Rs10 billion. “It is not a business friendly budget,” he said.