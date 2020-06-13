Stocks fall 1.5pc on poor economic forecast

The capital market on Friday lost 1.5 percent as the forecast of negative growth in the Economic Survey of Pakistan spiked investor concerns along with rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and its expected impact on industrial growth, dealers said.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said, “Decline in crude oil price and statement from the Federal Reserve that COVID-19 would stay for two years to hit the world economy, including Pakistan resulted in falling share prices.”

Moreover, continuous selling from foreign fund houses in the domestic market and emerging markets also dictated the direction.

Another factor, which disturbed the mood of investors was the Economic Survey, which projected negative growth in the economy with forecast of decline in industrial growth in the new fiscal year as well, Ahmad said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.47 percent or 517.35 points to close at 34,611.23 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 1.90 percent or 291.44 points to end at 15,038.83 points level.

Of 336 active scrips, 77 moved up, 235 retreated, and 24 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 177.883 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 270.629 million shares in the previous session.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital said, “PSX followed the trends in global equities markets and oil prices and the benchmark index ended the day on a negative note.” Activity also remained thin in anticipation of the federal budget, Farooq added.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed bearish in the pre-budget session at PSX on slump in global crude oil prices and global equities selloff.”

Investor concerns over dismal earnings outlook amid reports of 33 percent fall in exports for May 2020, rupee instability, foreign outflows, 38 percent slump in cement, and 75 percent decline auto sales in May 2020 played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added.

Fahad Rauf, deputy director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said, “Pakistan equities remained under pressure in line with global markets amid fear of a second COVID-19 wave. While expected Federal Budget FY21 announcement also kept investors' sentiments in check, where foreign exchange reserves declined turning market participants cautious.”

An analyst from a leading brokerage house said the market dipped sharply in line with weak international markets and concerns over second wave of coronavirus outspread.

“On the domestic front also, number of daily cases jumped significantly to 6,000 plus, while foreign exchange reserves also dropped last week by $180 million which would be a concern for investors,” the analyst said.

The top gainers were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs60.00 to close at Rs6,535.00/share, and Premier Sugar, up Rs15.25 to finish at Rs235.62/share.

Rafhan Maize, down Rs100.00 to close at Rs6,900.00/share, and Archroma Pakistan, down Rs22.30 to close at Rs566.20/share, were the main losers.

Azgard Nine recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 12.686 million shares. It scrip gained Re1.03 to end at Rs15.55/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 4.617 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Re0.23 to end at Rs9.90/share.