PSP chief writes to NEPRA about ‘injustices of KE with Karachi’s residents’

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has written another letter to the chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), apprising him of “the injustices of the K-Electric with over 20 million consumers of Karachi”, said a PSP statement on Friday.

In his letter to the Nepra chairman, Kamal has referred to his previous letter dated November 25, 2019, calling it a matter of serious public interest.

He said the K-Electric should pass on about Rs55 billion to its millions of consumers living in Karachi.

Kamal conveyed the public concerns over the issues of the K-Electric and sought answers from the Nepra chairman on his previous letter, the statement said.

In the letter, Kamal said the NEPRA chairman

should tell what had they done so far to eliminate the excess amount of Rs9.5 billion which “the K-Electric has been receiving under the garb of bad dues from consumers”.

The PSP chief said Nepra should inform the public about steps it had taken against “the KE to curb the rampant power profiteering and to eliminate future liabilities of Rs25.2 billion to Rs 43.6 billion to be received by the KE from the consumers in respect of the stay order of the Sindh High Court”.

Kamal asked the Nepra chairman whether the authority had officially informed the KE “about the government's abandonment of the 900 and 700 MW foreign and ultra-heavy power generation projects and to work with the power division”.

In his letter, the PSP chief expressed hope that the intervention of the Nepra chairman in the affairs of the KE could save millions of consumers from excessive bills and unannounced prolonged load-shedding.