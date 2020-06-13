Ismail directs CS to form committee to resolve Manghopir Road project issues

The absence of the Sindh local government secretary, managing directors of SITE Ltd and Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) representatives at a meeting on Friday on the ongoing federally-funded development schemes in Karachi infuriated Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who was presiding over the session.

The meeting was held at the Governor House to review the federally-funded development schemes in Karachi being executed by the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL).

The SIDCL officials briefed the governor on progress in the project of the Manghopir Road reconstruction and problems being faced during the execution of the second phase of the project.

The officials informed the meeting that work on the project to reconstruct Manghopir Road had been stopped some two months back due to leakage in the nearby water supply lines.

It was said that officials of SITE Ltd and KWSB were not willing to perform any of their obligations in this regard.

The governor directed Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, who was attending the meeting, to sort out the issue by constituting a committee under the Karachi commissioner.

Ismail said the proposed committee should resolve the issues pertaining to the reconstruction of Manghopir Road.

He added that SITE Ltd and KWSB should improve their act in this regard.

He was of the view that the SITE Ltd should come up with a comprehensive strategy to improve civic infrastructure of the industrial estates of the city.

The governor said the federal government had already spent Rs1.8 billion to repair faulty water lines of the area despite the fact that the job to lay and revamp the water supply infrastructure in Karachi was the responsibility of the KWSB.

He asked the chief secretary to submit a review report of the project to him within 10 days.

Industrial liaison committee

Meanwhile, the governor chaired a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee at the Governor House.

The meeting was informed that 50 fire tenders and two bowsers would be imported by December this year for fire protection of the industrial estates of Karachi.

A sum of Rs2 billion was being spent for the procurement of fire tenders of bowsers, the meeting was informed. The fire tenders would be handed over to different associations of industrialists in various industrial estates in the city.

PPE

On the direction of the governor, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other safety material were handed over to the Taluka Hospital Moro and field isolation centre in Naushehro Feroze district for the safety of their healthcare staff.

The items included 1,500 sets of PPE, 1,000 masks and two cartons containing hand sanitising lotion.

The governor had announced the donation while taking notice of protests by the medical professionals of the two government-run health facilities involved in treating COVID-19 patients in Sindh.