Boycott of OPDs continue in Sindh

Score of patients seeking consultation services had to return home with disappointment as doctors and paramedical staff continued the boycott of out-patient departments (OPDs) and general wards on the fifth consecutive day on Friday in Sindh.

The boycott took place at hospitals across Sindh. Health professionals under the banner of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) boycotted OPDs and general wards throughout Sindh to raise their demands, including payment of risk allowance, provision of personal protective equipment and other facilities

Doctors, nurses and paramedics in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, and other districts also held protests. Central leader of Young Nurses Association Aijaz Ahmed Kaleri said doctors and paramedics of Sindh had been protesting for five days in Sindh but the authorities had failed to respond to the genuine issues of healthcare workers. He said the GHA would announce its future line of action on June 15