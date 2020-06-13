Fuuast Academic Council decides to start online classes on June 15

In its 26th Academic Council meeting held on Friday, the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (Fuuast) decided to start online classes in all its three campuses on June 15.

For the departments that cannot shift to the online classes, the meeting decided that their issues would be resolved on an urgent bases.

The Fuuast Academic Council also approved appointments made by the selection boards of 2013 and 2017. Likewise, it was decided that research activities would be accelerated and a new advertisement published so that shortage of teachers could be met as soon as possible.

The council decided that the teachers could work from home and also use the allotted spaces on the campuses. After conducting online classes, the teachers would report the attendance of students to the heads of their relevant departments.

The duration of online classes would be 60 minutes, in which 40 minutes would be spent on lectures and 20 minutes would be specified for the queries of students.

The varsity has also offered an option to its students to freeze the ongoing semester and resume their studies after the end of the COVID-19 crisis. In order to freeze their semesters, the students would need to move applications to the relevant department heads.

All the departments would work on the previous timetable that had been implemented before the closure of the varsity. However, the students, teachers and heads of departments (HoDs) can set a new timetable by mutual consent.

The chairmen and HoDs have been directed to convene weekly meetings with teachers and students and prepare progress reports.

The students and teachers have also been told to strictly follow the standard operating procedures for COVID-19 and the regulations of the varsity during the online classes.

Several members of the council suggested collaboration with other organisations so that other means of communication such as radio and television could be used as a medium of education to reach to more students of the varsity.

The meeting approved that the varsity could conduct online interviews of MPhil and PhD students as per the current Higher Education Commission policy.

The meeting was chaired by the Fuuast acting vice chancellor. The registrar, controller of examinations, finance director, chairmen and HoDs of various departments attended the meeting.