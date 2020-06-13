One more PIA plane crash victim identified

One more victim of the deadly plane crash in Karachi was identified on Friday as 25-year-old Malik Zeeshan, who hailed from Attock.

His body had been kept at morgue until his identity was ascertained through DNA sampling.

The body was handed over to the family for burial. According to the Edhi spokesperson, 96 bodies of the plane crash victims had been identified and handed over to their families, while one body remained kept at the Chhipa morgue.

On May 2, A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane flying from Lahore crashed into a residential area of Karachi, killing at least 97 people. The pilots of flight PK8303, an Airbus A320 carrying 91 passengers and eight crew, were attempting to land at the city's Jinnah International Airport. The plane had attempted one landing but as it went round again lost its engines and issued a mayday call. Two passengers survived the crash.

The flight was approaching the Jinnah International Airport at about 14:30 local time (09:30 GMT). It had been given permission to land but the pilots decided to abort and go around for a second attempt.

The reason is not yet known, but one civil aviation official told Reuters the plane may have been unable to lower its undercarriage.