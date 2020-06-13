Sindh for presenting budget via virtual PA session

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday shared his government’s plan to present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 in a virtual session of the Sindh Assembly.

It is worth mentioning here that the new session of the Sindh Assembly will commence on June 15 while no date has been finalised yet for presenting the new provincial government’s budget.

In a statement, Nasir said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had contacted parliamentary leaders of various parties in this regard and hoped that they would also agree to the proposal of holding a virtual session of the provincial assembly. He said that given the present circumstances, the need of the hour was to convene virtual sessions of all elected assemblies in the country, including the National Assembly.

Nasir said that in the time of the pandemic, it was not possible to convene regular budget sessions of the assemblies in which all members could physically participate.

The minister said that in this age of technology, convening virtual sessions of the legislatures was no longer a problem.

He said that with the help of technology, not only the honourable members of the assembly be able to address the virtual session, but they would also be able to attend the complete session of the house.

Nasir said that although the National Assembly speaker had made “a very good decision to keep the attendance of members in the National Assembly at 25 per cent”, but he said that he would advise that in this time of pandemic by using the modern technology only the virtual sessions of the assemblies be convened.

The provincial minister said that in this regard, help from the Ministry of Information Technology and the Ministry of Science and Technology would also be sought. "We should be extremely careful as so many honourable members have been infected with coronavirus after attending the recent sessions of the assemblies,” he said.

Nasir also asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that if it wanted answers to questions from a political leader, the investigation officer concerned should do it through a video-conferencing facility.

The minister said that instead of calling the chief minister to Islamabad, NAB could also get answers to questions through the video-link system. "Unfortunately, this is not being done," he said.

“We should not forget that many NAB officials themselves had been infected with coronavirus,” he added.